Mayor Woodward responds to Governor Inslee’s closure on restaurants, bars

Zach Walls by Zach Walls

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward responded to Governor Jay Inslee’s closure of restaurants, bars, and entertainment and recreational facilities in a statement late Sunday night.

The mayor called the ban “extremely sobering” and expressed concern for owners and employees of affected businesses.

“The best thing we can do for restaurants is to take advantage of the takeout options to help through this difficult time.,” said Woodward in a statement. “Spokane is resilient and rallies around its neighbors, friends, and loved ones. It’s time to double down on that effort. We will get through this together.”

Woodward also urged caution and heightened hygiene practices.

