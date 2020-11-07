Mayor Woodward discusses her hopes for Spokane as it moves forward without Dr. Lutz

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward is providing some clarity to her statement made Thursday about the future of Spokane’s health officer Dr. Bob Lutz.

Following hours of deliberation, the Spokane Health Board voted 8-4 to terminate Lutz for insubordination and misrepresentation.

Earlier that morning and prior to Lutz’s termination, Woodward sent a letter to Health Board members, saying word that Lutz was being reviewed was “the best news I’ve heard in a long time.”

That letter was not released to media outlets until later that night, once Lutz had been terminated.

In an interview with 4 News Now Saturday, Woodward explained her response, saying, “It was a comment I made a whole week before that, when I learned that the health board was going to be reviewing Dr. Bob Lutz, and I saw that review as an opportunity to hopefully start doing things differently.”

Woodward has made it clear she believes Spokane’s progression will come from working together. In her letter addressed to the Spokane Health Board, she blamed lack of progression from phase 2 on decisions being made from one entity.

“Our data has gotten worse, and continues to get worse,” said Woodward.

She believes lack of communication is partially at fault for that. Woodward says Spokane must continue to limit the spread of COVID-19 by all means necessary, and that includes wearing a mask, social distancing and identifying hotspots where cases have increased… she just believes more people should be involved in making those decisions.

Some, including Lutz himself, have speculated that his firing was politically motivated.

“I don’t see the politics in it,” said Woodward, citing the personnel issues brought forward by administrative officer Amelia Clark during Thursday’s meeting.

Bottom line, Woodward says that success going forward will come from open communication.

Not everyone was pleased with Lutz’s termination. Former City Council President Ben Stuckart asked for an investigation into Clark’s handling of the situation on Friday, and 121 SRHD employees signed a vote of no confidence in the administrative officer the day before that.

As for Lutz’s temporary replacement? Woodward says she doesn’t know Dr. Frank Velazquez very well, but is excited to work with him going forward.

