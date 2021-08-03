Mayor Woodward orders flags at half-staff in remembrance of fallen Clark County deputy

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has ordered flags at all city facilities to be lowered to half-staff Tuesday in remembrance of Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Brown.

Woodward’s call coincides with Governor Jay Inslee’s directive that state and U.S. flags at all state agency facilities be lowered on Tuesday.

Deputy Brown was shot and killed while conducting surveillance at a Vancouver apartment complex on July 23. Brown was a 15-year veteran of the sheriff’s office.

Vancouver police said 28-year-old Abran Raya Leon and 35-year-old Misty Raya were arrested on unrelated felony warrants after the shooting.

PAST COVERAGE: 3 arrested in fatal shooting of Washington deputy

Mayor Woodward encouraged residents with a flag outside their home or business to join in this recognition.

A memorial service will take place on Tuesday, August 3, at 1 p.m. It will be held at the Ilani Event Center in Ridgefield.

