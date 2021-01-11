Mayor Woodward orders flags at half-staff in rememberance of two fallen Capitol Police officers

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mayor Nadine Woodward on Monday ordered flags at all City facilities to be lowered to half-staff in rememberence of two fallen Capitol Police officers.

Woodward’s call coincides with President Donald Trump’s directive that state and U.S. flags at all public facilities be lowered through Wednesday.

Officer Brian Sicknick died from injuries sustained during Wednesday’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Officer Howard Liebengood, who responded to the incident, died by suicide over the weekend.

“Capitol Police Officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood dedicated their lives to defending the Capitol and protecting all who serve,” Woodward said. “The Spokane community sends its

deepest condolences to their family and friends.”

The City encourages anyone with a flag outside of their home or business to join in on the recognition to honor the two hofficers.

RELATED: Gov. Inslee orders flags at half-staff in honor of Capitol police officers

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.