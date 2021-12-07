Mayor Woodward orders flags at half-staff in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mayor Nadine Woodward has ordered all flags at City facilities to remain lowered in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

The mayor’s order coincides with President Biden’s directive that state and U.S. flags at all state agency facilities be lowered on Tuesday.

In 1994, National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day was created by Congress to honor the 2,403 Americans who lost their lives and the more than 1,000 service members who were injured in the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

Anyone with a flag outside their home or business is encouraged to join in honoring victims.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.