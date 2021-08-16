Mayor Woodward issues mask requirement at all city facilities

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — All City of Spokane employees will soon be required to wear masks, despite their vaccination status.

Mayor Nadine Woodward announced the new requirement on Monday, which also impacts visitors to city facilities. It will go into effect Wednesday.

Over the past few months, Woodward has encouraged her employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but has not made it a requirement.

Currently, about 51 percent of people living in Spokane County have been vaccinated.

“We have work to do as a community to get a greater percentage of individuals vaccinated and we are taking this action in protection of City employees, their families and visitors to City facilities whi

le that happens,” Woodward said. “This is not a step I take lightly, but one that is necessary after great discussion with members of my Cabinet and close review of the latest community and organizational data.”

The Delta variant has been sweeping the country, causing significant rises in cases and hospitalizations. The same is true in Spokane County.

According to Woodward’s release, city employees have also experienced a slight uptick in cases the past two weeks.

“This is not where we hoped to be, but taking action now will limit any potential impact to staffing and service delivery,” Woodward said.

“We are leading by example in protection of people and businesses in our community that have already sacrificed so much.”

