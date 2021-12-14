Mayor Woodward hires new leader of Spokane’s homelessness and transitional housing department

by Olivia Roberts

Jenn Cerecedes

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mayor Nadine Woodward has hired a new homelessness and transitional housing professional, grants manager and community collaborator to lead the Community, Housing and Human Services department.

Jenn Cerecedes will take on the role as CHHS director, the latest addition to a team that has added four other members in recent weeks.

The City Council confirmed Cerecedes’ appointment during its meeting Monday tonight.

RELATED: Spokane City Council approves 2022 Annual Budget

Cerecedes managed homelessness and transitional housing programs for SNAP and helped low-income families and individuals learn about sustainable living as a member of the AmeriCorps VISTA program.

At SNAP, Cerecedes supervised 14 staff members and managed grants from more than 15 sources, including the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Most recently, she worked for Clearwater Paper doing strategic project management and marketing for the company’s social responsibility, sustainability reporting and stakeholder engagement priorities.

“Jenn’s experience leading both transitional housing and homelessness programs in our community is a great fit for the mix of work CHHS is responsible for facilitating,” Woodward said. “We are excited to add her leadership and experience.”

Cerecedes will start her position on January 3.

READ: City of Spokane looks to approve new Office of Civil Rights, Equity and Inclusion

PAST COVERAGE: Spokane homeless advocates call on city leaders to help Community Housing and Human Services Dept.

MORE: Packed In: Spokane housing crisis makes it even more difficult for women struggling to find a place to live

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.