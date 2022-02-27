Mayor Woodward demands Washington mask mandate be lifted now

by Will Wixey

FILE: Nadine Woodward Copyright KXLY 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — About 23 days before the mask mandate will lift in Washington, Spokane’s Mayor is ready for it to be terminated now.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated masking guidelines Friday, meaning those living in healthier or low-to-medium risk areas aren’t required to wear masks indoors anymore.

RELATED: This is what the new CDC mask guidelines mean for the Inland Northwest

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward took to social media to express her concerns with the current status of Washington’s mask mandate. She said Spokane is a medium-risk city, meaning the citizens shouldn’t still be required to wear masks indoors.

(1) It’s time to drop Washington’s mask mandate! On Friday The CDC changed its recommendations for indoor masking for most people, depending on Covid risk by county. Spokane is at medium risk, meaning healthy people don’t need to mask indoors. — Mayor Nadine Woodward (@MayorSpokane) February 26, 2022

She was met with some backlash though, as some told the mayor that waiting another month for masks to come off won’t make a big difference. However, Woodward insisted that the mandate is no longer necessary and that she wants to act in accordance with the CDC.

It’s NOT necessary. That’s the difference! https://t.co/y1omRh5I6f — Mayor Nadine Woodward (@MayorSpokane) February 26, 2022

Despite Woodward’s stance on social media, Washington’s indoor mask mandate will remain in effect until March 21.

Governor Jay Inslee says he will continue to update with more information on mask guidance in the coming week.

READ: Here’s where you’ll still need to wear a mask after March 21

READ: Colville School District board reinstates mask mandate

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.