Mayor Woodward declares emergency to help with storm response

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mayor Nadine Woodward has declared a civil emergency in Spokane following Wednesday’s deadly and damaging windstorm.

Thousands remain without power and could see outages for several days, and many others are dealing with downed trees and debris.

By declaring an emergency, the process of accessing and deploying needed additional resources for cleanup will be sped up.

“Our neighborhoods suffered significant impact during the windstorm that left a path of destruction,” Woodward said. “Unfortunately, the devastation adds to the thing our neighbors, friends, loved ones and business owners have already been grappling with for nearly a year now. Speeding up the cleaning process is a small way for the city to show its support for a weary community.”

There are around 250 downed trees across the city and extensive damage has been reported on both city streets and parks.

Woodward’s declaration takes effect immediately and will remain in force until lifted. Storm cleanup is expected to take weeks.

