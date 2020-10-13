Mayor lists goals for next 100 days, calls Spokane’s condition ‘stable’

Kyle Simchuk by Kyle Simchuk

SPOKANE, Wash. — In her first “Statement of Conditions and Affairs” speech, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said the condition of the City is “stable.”

“2020 has proven to be a difficult year and brought so many unforeseen, unplanned and unprecedented challenges,” Woodward said during Monday’s city council meeting.

Woodward said the community has been extremely resilient through the pandemic and protests but the local economy is suffering and we are currently in a situation that is not sustainable.

“Hardship and struggles are going to happen; it’s how we respond that matters most and I am encouraged by the way we’ve rolled up our sleeves and worked together.”

Across the city, sales tax revenue has dropped 5.1 percent year-to-date. Even more alarming, Woodward said, is that sales tax revenue plummeted 24 percent in downtown Spokane alone.

“Seemingly overnight people lost their jobs and financial turmoil began, and we’ve been trying to find that right balance between physical and fiscal health.”

Woodward says caution has been the right approach to Covid-19; it’s protected our healthcare system from being overwhelmed.

“I will continue to advocate for reopening cautiously and safely our need to move forward.”

Woodward also laid out a plan for the next 100 days. Some of her goals include finalizing a contract with the police guild, delivering a priority-based budget for 2021, and revising the city’s strategic plan with city council members.

“Some of these will require a lot of work and extend beyond the next 100 days.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.