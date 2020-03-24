Mayor and City Council pass emergency declaration banning evictions, foreclosures

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward and the Spokane City Council passed an amended emergency proclamation on Monday, banning most evictions and commercial foreclosures until further notice.

Unless in extreme circumstance, commercial and residential evictions are suspended. Additionally, all fees related to late payment of rent are banned within the city of Spokane.

Also, the proclamation prohibits most foreclosures until April 30 at the earliest.

The bill also encourages businesses to establish hours exclusive to vulnerable people and discourages gathering of 25 or more people.

