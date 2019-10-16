May I Have a Minute: Breean Beggs

Breean Beggs is a current member of the Spokane City Council, representing District 2. Beggs joined the city council in 2016 when he replaced Councilman Jon Snyder. Beggs has spent 27 years as an attorney and is an advocate for criminal justice reform.

Beggs graduated from Whitworth University before attending the University of Washington School of Law. He is a civil rights attorney who spent six years as the director of the Center for Justice.

Beggs was involved in one of the city’s largest police reform cases. He represented the family and estate of Otto Zehm, a man with developmental disabilities who was beaten by Spokane Police officer and died from his injuries. As part of the settlement, the police department was required to go through and improve training.

Money and Endorsements

As of October 15, Beggs has raised over $106,000 in campaign donations. Some of his largest donors include the Washington State Council of County and City Employees PAC, the Spokane Fire Fighters Local 29 PAC and the Spokane Regional Labor Council.

Beggs has received endorsements from the Spokane Firefighters Union, Spokane Regional Labor Council, Spokane Education Association and the Alliance for Gun Responsibility.

The Issues

Homelessness

Solutions to homelessness are at the forefront of Beggs’ campaign. He told 4 News Now he saw the “cracks begin to show” last June when Mayor David Condon proposed downsizing operations at the House of Charity.

Beggs said resources should be invested towards shelters and has been a proponent of low-barrier shelters. He said he wants to not only provide a warm place and a shower for people, but a place where they can have access to resources and treatment. He added that he hopes to see more social workers in shelters, more counseling and more treatment options that can help those experiencing homelessness.

Affordable Housing

Beggs has stressed many times that he believes the city needs to expand its multifamily housing exemption. The reason being that the more apartments could be built as a result.

Beggs has said the city needs to increase density, but not lose sight of neighborhood character.

Public Safety

In terms of public safety, Beggs said he hopes to make improvements on both sides of spectrum; he hopes to create a stronger law enforcement presence, while also ensuring that everyone involved in police calls is safe.

Beggs often points to his time on the city council. Beggs was involved in the creation of a program that sends social workers with police officers to help with calls. Additionally, Beggs’ campaign site indicates that he helped secure funding for 24 new police officers, including Neighborhood Resource officers.

