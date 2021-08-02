Maurice “Morry” D. Heldreth (91) resident of St. Maries, ID passed away at home with his loved ones by his side on July 26, 2021. He was born to Charlie and America Heldreth on August 22, 1929, in Morton, WA.

Morry grew up in Woodland, WA attending school there. He left school and went to work in body repair at Swanburg Brothers. In February of 1953, Morry was drafted into the U.S. Army serving for 2 years during the Korean Conflict. He then served 8 years in the Army Reserves. During his service, he sustained injuries that led him to be deemed disabled. Following his honorable discharge, Morry returned to Swanburg Brothers.

He met Judy Hill at the Paul Bunyan in Puyallup, WA, and made an instant connection. The couple married on December 7, 1981, at the Hitching Post in Coeur d’ Alene, ID on their way through to Montana to visit Morry’s hunting lodge. Once married, the family made their home in Auburn, WA. To support his family over the years, Morry owned an operated a logging company, long haul trucking company, diamond mine, and hunting lodge.

He was a Jack of All Trades but was best known as a world-famous hunter holding the #1 place at one time in Safari Club for Roosevelt Elk, Mule Deer, and White Tail Deer. At the age of 65, Morry retired from logging and the couple moved to Hayden, ID since Judy was originally from Coeur d’ Alene. As Hayden grew with people, the couple found a home in St. Maries they fell in love with, so they moved and permanently made St. Maries their home.

Morry enjoyed gardening, hunting, and trapping. He loved sharing his home grown produce with friends and neighbors. He also made many gifts that were made with love out of the animals he trapped.

Morry is survived by his wife Judy at their home in St. Maries; children John Heldreth of Chehalis, WA, Keith (Lisa) Heldreth of Chehalis, WA, Tamera Holman of Chehalis, WA, Mark (Laura) Heldreth of Bonney Lake, WA, David Curtice of Tacoma, WA, Stephanie (Craig) Smeltz of Tacoma, WA, James (Julie) Hill of Covington, WA, and Dale Hill of St. Maries, ID; siblings Marilyn (Marvin) Weese of Woodland, WA, Shirley (Jim) Paul of Woodland, WA, and Beverly (Dan) Kelly of Longview, WA; numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Meryle Miller. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.