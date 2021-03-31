Master Gardeners annual Plant Sale goes online

Local plant sales kick off gardening season

SPOKANE, Wash. — Due to COVID-19 restrictions Master Gardeners of Spokane County will hold its annual Plant Sale online with scheduled plant pick-up appointments.

From April 24 through May 8, people can buy tomato and pepper starts along with a variety of herbs, carefully grown by local Master Gardeners. Other plants featured include pollinators and native plants suited to the growing area, as well as ornamental grasses, blueberry plants and more.

Plant pick-up will be at Vicki’s Garden Center by appointment only.

