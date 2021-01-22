Mass vaccination site at Spokane Arena still awaiting vaccine supply, on track to open Wednesday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Spokane Arena will open two days later than anticipated.
A spokesperson with CHAS Health says it is still awaiting vaccine supply. The site will be operational on Wednesday.
“The number of patients we are able to serve will be dependent upon supply and individuals will have to register for an appointment time in advance,” the spokesperson said. There is no walk-up option available.
“The Arena staff has been very helpful in assisting us in getting the location ready for Wednesday,” the spokesperson said.
More information about the vaccination site is expected early next week.
