Mass testing site at SFCC to open Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — A mass COVID-19 testing site will open at Spokane Falls Community College on Monday.
A second location will open soon, but a specific site and opening date have not yet been announced. It was originally slated for Spokane Community College, but will instead be at a location closer to Spokane Valley.
The Washington State Department of Health contracted with Discovery Health to operate the sites. The locations, which will offer testing via drive-thru, were chosen because of their centrality.
Spokane Falls Community College is located 3410 W Whistalks Way.
