Mass testing site at SFCC to open Monday

by Erin Robinson

Photo by JC Gellidon on Unsplash

SPOKANE, Wash. — A mass COVID-19 testing site will open at Spokane Falls Community College on Monday.

A second location will open soon, but a specific site and opening date have not yet been announced. It was originally slated for Spokane Community College, but will instead be at a location closer to Spokane Valley.

The Washington State Department of Health contracted with Discovery Health to operate the sites. The locations, which will offer testing via drive-thru, were chosen because of their centrality.

Spokane Falls Community College is located 3410 W Whistalks Way.

READ: WSU granting fewer religious exemptions than the state as a whole

READ: Data shows spike in Washington employee vaccinations as deadline approaches

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.