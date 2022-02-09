Mass COVID testing site at SFCC expanding to 7 days a week

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s about to get a little easier for people looking for a COVID-19 test in Spokane County.

The Spokane Regional Health District announced Tuesday it’s expanding its hours of operations to seven days a week. The expanded hours will start on Saturday, Feb. 12.

The drive-up testing site will be open from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. every day. It will conduct PCR tests for people who are experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms or who have confirmed exposure to a positive case.

People don’t need an appointment to go, but they are recommended. You can make one online here.

This is the only mass testing site in Spokane County expanding its hours at this time.

You can find other sites and more information online.

