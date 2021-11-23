Mass COVID-19 testing site opening at Spokane Fair and Expo Center Friday

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A second mass COVID-19 testing will open in Spokane Valley later this week.

The drive-up site will open Friday at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center on Havana St.

It will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Online registration for an appointment time is encouraged, but not required.

The site will be operated by Discovery Health MD and will offer lab-based PCR tests for anyone who has symptoms or has been exposed to COVID-19. Test results are usually available within 48-72 hours and are provided through a secure online portal.

Discovery Health MD is also operating a mass testing site at Spokane Falls Community College.

“We are supportive of increasing testing throughout the state. By expanding our services in Spokane County where there are high positivity rates, we are helping to increase access to testing,” said Discovery Health MD’s Chief Growth Officer Daniel Pulse.

The new site came after the Spokane Regional Health District requested assistance from the Department of Health. Spokane County has had daily COVID cases counts in the triple digits for months.

On Monday, Spokane had 81 new COVID cases; it was only the second time the county has seen a double-digit number since August 9.

“These sites will give our community members easy access to testing and timely results throughout the holiday season when people are gathering more and attending more public events where there is a greater risk of exposure to COVID-19,” said Health Officer Dr. Frank Velazquez.

