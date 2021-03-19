Mass canceled this weekend at St. Charles as crews clean up damage from suspicious fire

Melissa Luck by Melissa Luck

Credit: Brian Schaeffer

SPOKANE, Wash – The focus at St. Charles Parish in Spokane is getting the church ready for Easter Sunday, as crews work to clean up and air out the church from a suspicious fire that damaged the church rectory and school this week.

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set. They’re working to determine an exact cause and find whoever may have set the fire.

The church is working with companies on how to clean up the mess and air out the smoke. Fencing is up and the church doors are open to air out the smoke. Mass is canceled for this weekend.

School was canceled Thursday and Friday as crews assess the damage and next steps.

