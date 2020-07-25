‘Masks will not silence us’: People protest mask mandate in downtown Coeur d’Alene

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Days after a mask mandate was passed in Kootenai County, protesters gathered in downtown Coeur d’Alene, upset over the requirement.

“Masks will not silence us,” read one sign, held by an un-masked protester.

People met on the corner of Sherman and Second.

Panhandle Health District board members voted 4-2 in favor of the mandate on Thursday. It requires everyone in Kootenai County to wear a mask in public places where social distancing isn’t possible.

Many have shown disapproval for the mandate, saying it violates their freedom.

