Masks now required indoors across Washington state

by Erin Robinson

Marcio Jose Sanchez FILE - A sign advises shoppers to wear masks outside of a story Monday, July 19, 2021, in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles. Los Angeles County has reinstated an indoor mask mandate due to rising COVID-19 cases.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Masks are now required in all indoor settings across Washington.

Governor Jay Inslee’s latest mask mandate went into effect Monday and affects everyone regardless of vaccination status.

The governor implemented the new mandate as the state grapples with increasing COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations. These cases are happening primarily amongst unvaccinated people.

It is a trend happening across Washington; Every county in the state currently falls within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of “substantial or high transmission.”

So, what is required under the new mandate?

People will be required to wear masks when visiting stores or restaurants.

Masks are also required in work settings where several people are present.

There are exceptions where face coverings are not required, like in office spaces not easily accessible to the public where people are vaccinated Masks will not need to be work when working along indoors or in a vehicle with no public face-to-face interaction.

Small, private indoor gatherings where all attendees are vaccinated area also exempt.

Masks are not required to be worn outdoors, but the state Department of Health recommends that people wear masks in crowded, outdoor spaces.

