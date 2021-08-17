Masks now required in all City of Pullman facilities

by Erin Robinson

PULLMAN, Wash. — Masks are now required in all City of Pullman facilities.

The decision to implement a mask requirement comes as Whitman County and the State of Washington see a spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The new requirement applies to employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

The affected facilities include City Hall, City Council chambers, the Neill Public Library, Police Department lobby, Pullman Aquatic and Fitness Center, as well as the senior center.

Pullman’s is the latest local jurisdiction to implement a mask requirement. On Monday, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward did the same.

