Masks, face coverings required at all large outdoor events in Washington

by Erin Robinson

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Masks and face coverings will be required at all large outdoor events in Washington starting Monday.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced the new statewide mandate on Thursday, which resembles those recently adopted by King and Pierce Counties.

The requirement applies to all outdoor events with 500 or more attendees, regardless of their vaccination status.

The new mandate comes as COVID-19 cases surge in Washington. It is intended to protect people when they are unable to socially distance themselves from non-household members.

The mandate will be applicable to events like professional sports games and outdoor concerts. Earlier this week, Seattle sports teams announced that proof of vaccination would be required for all fans planning to attend games. The same rule was also put in place by Washington State University and University of Washington athletics.

In Spokane, this new mandate will apply to the Spokane County Interstate Fair and all concerts at the Riverfront Park Pavilion.

