Masks are no longer required in Washington schools, here’s what other COVID guidelines are changing

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — There’s no longer an indoor mask mandate in Washington.

That means as of Monday, March 14, and for the first time in several years, Washington students can go to school mask-free.

Schools can also start loosening some COVID guidelines.

The Washington Department of Health (DOH) sent school districts new guidance last week on what’s still required and what will be recommended.

Even with these new guidelines for schools, we’re still in the pandemic and each school district is still prioritizing health and safety.

Your student’s school district likely has new, specific guidelines online that show what’s changing now that the Washington mask mandate is lifted.

Some schools may still communicate that masks are optional, while others may still want to practice social distancing.

For example, the Central Valley School District is choosing to keep students social distancing three feet apart for the foreseeable future.

The Director of Safety and Security at CVSD Brian Asmus says the district will continue some of the recommended measures he believes have been successful to mitigate outbreaks.

The Mead School District says it won’t require social distancing but students who want to should let their teachers know.

Both Central Valley School District and Spokane Public Schools has communicated that masks will be optional going forward.

