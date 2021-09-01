Masks required while indoors at the Spokane County Interstate Fair

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash.– The Spokane County Interstate Fair is still a go but you will want to pack a mask if you plan on attending.

Event organizers said anyone who is five and older will have to wear a face-covering while inside buildings at the fair and while in the Expo Center.

The rule isn’t just for being going to the fair. Exhibitors, employees and volunteers will also be required to have a face-covering when they’re inside.

This is part of the state’s latest mask requirement. It went into effect on Aug. 23 and applies to most indoor public spaces where people might congregate, including restaurants, grocery stores, coffee shops, buses, malls and many offices.

Gov. Jay Inslee said the mandate was a necessary step to take as the Delta variant of COVID-19 has fueled a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the state.

While the Spokane County Interstate Fair is still on, other local events have had to cancel. That includes Pig Out at the Park, Hoopfest and the Southeast Spokane County Fair.

The Spokane County Interstate Fair said it will have some masks available to people who need them, but only while supplies last. Event leaders encouraged everyone to bring their own.

The Spokane County Interstate Fair kicks off Sept. 10 and goes through Sept. 19. You can find more information online.

