Mask mandate rejected in Post Falls as N. Idaho strains under COVID-19 surge

Alex Crescenti by Alex Crescenti

POST FALLS, Idaho — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the region and across the nation, the Post Falls City Council voted down a mask mandate.

The vote was 4-2 against the mandate, many of the council members acknowledging the seriousness of the situation, but leaving it up to personal responsibility. However, leaders from Kootenai Health say this situation is getting worse and it will take an entire community effort to get this virus under control.

“We are increasingly concerned about the spread of COVID 19 in the community,” said Jon Ness, CEO of Kootenai Health.

Health experts painted a grim picture Monday morning to express the seriousness of the rising cases of COVID-19 in the area.

“Kootenai Health has been hovering near capacity for medical and surgical patients for several weeks,” said Ness. “We have already been unable to accept dozens of patients we typically care for from other smaller communities in North Idaho.”

RELATED: Kootenai Health at 99 percent capacity, may have to transfer patients to hospitals in Seattle and Portland

The mask mandate would have required every person to wear a face covering when at any indoor or outdoor public place for 90 days. However, some council members said they have faith in other residents decisions to do what is best for their health and the health of others.

“Just because, as elected representatives of Post Falls, we can impose a mandate, doesn’t mean that we should,” said Kerri Thoreson.

As residents gathered outside City Hall in opposition of the mask mandate, Council President Linda Wilhelm said she is troubled by the fear, anger and divide in the community.

“I feel like a mandatory mask mandate that is criminalized is only going to make that divide deeper,” she said.

Not every council member was against the mandate, however. The lone councilmember employed by Kootenai Health, Steve Anthony, has been working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic in Kootenai County. He said if even one life is saved by wearing a mask, it is worth it.

RELATED: Post Falls City Council votes down mask mandate

“I’d like to have someone come up and spend a day with me up front on that, just see what it’s like it’s a different world,” said Anthony.

After the vote was struck down 4-2 by the council, Ness got up to address the room once more with a concerning remark.

“I think the situation is going to get worse. I wish I didn’t have to say that,” he said.

Mayor Ron Jacobson did say after the vote was completed that if it ended in a 3-3 tie he would have voted in favor of the mask mandate. At the end of the meeting the City Council did pass a resolution calling for masks to be recommended in the City.

The vote on that resolution will be held next week.

Idaho Governor Brad Little said residents should wear a face covering to slow the spread of COVID-19 to protect veterans. Little said many veterans are at greater risk of serious health complications if they get the virus. This plea comes two days before Veterans Day, and as a veterans home in Boise tries to contain an outbreak that has killed veterans.

RELATED: Idaho governor pleads for mask-wearing to protect veterans

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.