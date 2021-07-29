Marysville veteran wins $100,000 in ‘A Heroes Thanks’ vaccine lottery

by Vincent Saglimbeni

SEATTLE — A veteran from Marysville is the latest winner in Washington’s “A Heroes Thanks.”

Carmen S., who served in the Vietnam War, won $100,000 for getting a COVID-19 vaccine. He received his shots at the Seattle VA medical center.

“I volunteered for the Army to serve the good people of this country, and I’m very thankful that a program like this exists today to help recognize those who have served,” Carmen said. “I’m overwhelmed and still pinching myself that I won.”

A handful of other prizes were also given away, including three $250 Amazon and four $100 State Parks gift cards being the rewards.

The eight winners of each prize come from different military branches, including the Army, an Army spouse, Navy, Air Force, National Guard and Coast Guard. Two winners didn’t share what branch they served for.

The third drawing for $250,000 is set for 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 3.

