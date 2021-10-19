Marylinn Ann (McBride) Heikkila

Marylinn Heikkila of Pinehurst died peacefully with family at her side in Kellogg on October 16, 2021, after a short illness. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1932. She graduated from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, in 1953 with a Bachelor of Arts in Applied Music. After college, she was a parish worker for the Lutheran Church, helping to establish music programs for eighteen new Lutheran congregations in communities west of the Rockies. While working to establish the music program at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Pinehurst, Marylinn met a confirmed bachelor school principal, Leonard Heikkila. Their friendship turned to love and they were married on June 16, 1961. They raised two children, Alan and Kara. Marylinn considered her job as a wife and mother to be in her words a liberated life.

Marylinn dedicated 60 years of volunteer services to Our Savior Lutheran as an organist, choir director, and contributor to various committees. She taught piano to students of all ages in the Silver Valley and offered her time for piano and organ accompaniment work over many years. She also volunteered at the library in Pinehurst. Marylinn was an avid reader and sports fan and counts herself among the many Zag fans, now in heaven waiting patiently for that championship season.

She was preceded in death by her brother Glenn in 1941, her mother Anna in 1965, her father Bob in 1971, and the love of her life, Leonard, in 1996. She is survived by her son Alan (Gaye) in Meridian, along with their three children (Daniel, Andrew, and Amy); her daughter Kara in Rathdrum, along with Marylinn’s three granddogs (JC, Rowdy, and Festus); her nephew Donald in Harrison; and numerous cousins including Susie, Murl, and Margie in Oregon. Marylinn was blessed with remarkable friends and neighbors over many years in the Silver Valley, all of whom were bettered by her colorful outlook on life and who left an indelible print on her heart.

The family wishes to extend their heartful gratitude to the entire staff of Mountain Valley of Cascadia for their extraordinary and compassionate care of our mother during this final chapter in her life; to Dr. Scott Reed and his staff for their care and friendship; to the providers and staff of Kootenai Health and Shoshone Medical Center; and to Hospice of North Idaho. The family asks that memorials be sent in our mother’s name to the Pinehurst Library, P.O. Box 634 Pinehurst, Idaho 83850 or to the Shoshone Medical Center Foundation, 25 Jacobs Gulch Kellogg, Idaho 83837; and Marylinn asks that you do a random act of kindness for a stranger.

A Celebration of Marylinn’s Life will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 11:00 A.M., at the Our Savior Lutheran Church of Pinehurst with Rev. Seth Rumage officiating. A luncheon/reception and a gathering of family and friends will be held at the Church following services. Inurnment will be held at the Rose Lake Cemetery. You may share your special memories of Marylinn with her family at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

