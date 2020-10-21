Born January 28, 1936 in Spokane, Washington to Earl and Irene Feaster, Maryann Adams passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday, October 17, 2020. Graduating from Marycliff High School in 1953, Maryann soon met the love of her life, Robert Adams, whom she married December 27, 1954 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Spokane, Washington. To anyone who would ask, she always gave the best marital advice, “Take care of each other.”

If you asked Maryann how she was doing, she said, “Good and ornery” or “I have to be good-but only a little bit!” Maryann was there for anyone who needed help. She was a woman of great faith, love and piety. For many years Maryann had been a parishioner at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in the Spokane Valley. She loved making rosaries to donate to third-world countries, performing community service for Edgecliff and St. Vincent de Paul, gardening, painting and going on long walks. As an occupation she was a bookkeeper at Sacred Heart Hospital and a Supervisor at Keytronics.

Maryann is survived by her husband Robert L. Adams Sr.; two sons Robert L. Adams Jr. and John A. Adams; three daughters Linda Langsett, Karen Acre and Judy Hanes; 24 Grandchildren and 25 Great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three brothers Glenn Feaster, Lyle Feaster and Earl Robert Feaster; four sisters Juanita Cesaratto, Betty Lumpkin, Lucille Harris and Rose Marie Feaster; Parents Earl and Irene Feaster and Grandparents Etta and Fred Feaster and Ada and Thomas Reardon. Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.

A Viewing will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. followed by a 7 p.m. Rosary and Vigil at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 614 East 5th Avenue, Post Falls, Idaho. The Requiem Mass is 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church followed by a 12 Noon Committal at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery at 17825 East Trent Avenue, Spokane Valley, Washington 99216. To leave condolences for the family visit Maryann’s Tribute Wall.