Mary Rose Tate

Mary Rose Tate passed away February 18, 2018 in Spokane, WA. She was born June 25, 1932 in Gray Hampton, KY to Charles H. Miller and Della C. Miller (Basham).

Mary graduated from Elizabethtown, KY High School and attended Asbury College in Wilmore, KY. Mary enjoyed playing piano, singing in the church choir, crocheting, reading, tending garden, shopping, traveling, crosswords and stamping. She was employed in various secretarial jobs throughout her life.

She married Thomas F. Tate on November 23, 1951 in Jeffersonville, IN. Mary was a wonderful mother and grandmother who loved to be surrounded by her great-grandchildren, grandchildren and children. She loved her daughters-in-law, loved her Lord and her church. Mary was a member of Park Heights Baptist Church, Red Hatter’s Society, and volunteered for “Little Store” at Riverview Retirement Community.

Mary is survived by her sons, Frank (Christine) Tate of Spokane, WA, Charles aka Cherilyn (Chong) Tate of Renton, WA and Thomas (Shelley) Tate of Spokane, WA; sisters, Minnie Yates of Elizabethtown, KY and Margaret Campbell of Savannah, GA; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Tate, Melissa Tate-Cornelius, Amber Tate, Sabrina Tate, Sun Tate, Sara Deschamp, Glenn Tate and Nicole Dupra; great-grandchildren, James Nelson, Peyton Cornelius, Afton Cornelius, Estacia Dominguez, Kaliyah Dominguez, Ashauni Kelley, Nathan Rogers and Bodhi Tate; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas F. Tate; father, Charles H. Miller; mother, Della C. Miller; brother, Burton Miller; sisters, Mildred Young and Marcella Miller; and her long-time companion, Ernest Gulsrud.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 24th from 10am – 5pm and Monday, February 26th from 8am – 5pm at Heritage Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 27th at 1pm at Heritage Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at Greenwood Memorial Terrace.

