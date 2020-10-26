Mary Margaret Mitchem

Our beautiful daughter, sister, aunt and friend passed to the other side to be with Jesus on October 19th. Although Mary struggled with life in her middle years she came out victorious against her demons in the end! Mary fought hard to overcome addictions and had been walking in recovery one day at a time for nearly 7 years when she was diagnosed with terminal stage 4 cancer about 16 months ago. Her hard fought battle against cancer has ended, but she gained a glorious end!

Those of us who were fortunate to know her always reveled in her generosity, amazing sense of humor and her tenacity to complete a task to perfection! We remember her as an amazing teacher and mentor. Mary was an incredible friend who spoke the truth with love and compassion. She was a thrift store junkie and Dutch Brothers fanatic. She was a fierce opponent in a game of cribbage. Mary had taken up card making in her last days with her creativity blossoming into beautiful cards! She dearly loved her family and friends. She deeply loved her great nieces and nephews as her own. Her faith in God’s grace and mercy was strong and the guiding light to the end.

Please join us celebrating her life and memory at 12 noon on October 29th, 2020 at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home, 1315 N Pines Rd, Spokane Valley.

Please make memorial donations to the Ronald McDonald House Spokane, 1028 W 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204.

