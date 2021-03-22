Mary Kay Hills (75) longtime Emida, ID resident passed away at her home on March 15, 2021. She was born to Ernest “Buster” and Mildred (Olmsted) Crawford on April 22, 1945 in St. Maries, ID.

She grew up in St. Maries, and married Roger Hills on June 2, 1961 in the foyer of Browning Funeral Home (known as Hodge Funeral Home today). Roger and Mary Kay made their home between Elk River and St. Maries. They moved to Hayfork, CA in 1972, returning to Emida, ID in 1976. Mary Kay was a home maker all of her life. Roger died in an accident in 2002. Mary Kay enjoyed riding horses, camping, quilting, and crocheting. She was a member of the Emida Secret Sisters and Upriver Saddle club.

Mary Kay is survived by her daughters Candy (Terry) Fuller, Rae Ann (Rick) Haynes, and Terrie (Carl) Melton all of Emida, ID; her sister Dianne Winter of St. Maries, ID; brothers Allen Crawford of Orofino, ID and Cliff (Claudia) Crawford of Council, ID; 4 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Roger Hills, siblings Alonzo Crawford, Abby Crawford, Arnold Crawford, Lois Soles, and Wanda Buster, and granddaughter Ashlee May Fuller. At Mary Kay’s request, there will be no services.