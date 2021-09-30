Mary ” Judy” Reid

by Obituaries

Mary “Judy” J. Reid, 80

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter and sister, Mary “Judy” J. Reid, 80, of Kellogg, Idaho, passed away September 22, 2021 at her home of Kellogg. She was born May 5, 1941 in Coeburn, Virginia; Judy was the daughter of Charles and Margie (Fogelman) Casteel.

Judy moved with her family to the Silver Valley from Virginia in 1956.

Judy served as a telephone operator, while residing in California. She then owned and operated a Laundromat in Indianapolis, Indiana and later owned and operated a House Cleaning business in Indiana and continued with this business, when moving back to the Silver Valley; Judy retired in 2003.

Judy was united in marriage to David Reid on October 23, 2001 in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho.

Judy so loved and enjoyed her children and grandchildren; she also enjoyed reading, gardening and hummingbirds. Judy loved having her family around her; she was funny, her laugh was contagious, she was fun to be around and she loved entertaining her grandchildren. Home was not a particular place, but home was Judy and wherever she resided.

Judy is survived by her beloved husband David Reid of the family home of Kellogg; three children Brad (Kim) Williams of Hayward, California, Julie (Mike) Hill of Camas, Washington, and Sylvia (Dave) Kelly of Danville, Indiana; three step-children Tammy (Scott) Schreier of Pinehurst, Idaho, John (Dani) Reid of Kingston, Idaho, and Joe Reid of Spokane, Washington; sixteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; her mother Margie Casteel of Silverton, Idaho; one brother Tommy Casteel of Kellogg; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Judy was preceded in death by her father Charles Casteel and one brother Larry Casteel.

A Celebration of Judy’s Life will be held at a later date.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to Good Samaritan Silver Wood Village, P.O. Box 358, Silverton, Idaho 83867.

You may share your memories of Judy with her family and sign her guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.