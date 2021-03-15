Mary Elizabeth Mund

Mary Elizabeth Mund, 82, of Newport, passed away on March 11, 2021. Mary was born on July 11, 1938, in New York, to Arthur and Mary (Brady) Williams.

Mary spent her professional life teaching school in Priest River and Sandpoint, ID. Following retirement, she continued doing what she loved by tutoring students in Priest River and Newport. Mary also loved the outdoors and traveling.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Stephanie Mund in August of 1990. Mary is survived by several beloved nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 19th, at 11 a.m. at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Priest River, Idaho.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Priest River is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.

