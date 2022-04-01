Mary Ann Decker

by Obituaries

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Mary Ann Decker, 75, of Prichard, Idaho, passed away March 28, 2022 at her home of Prichard. She was born July 30, 1946 in Kellogg, Idaho; Mary was the daughter of Paul and Bertha (Bailey) Calabretta.

Mary has lived in the Silver Valley for most of her life. She attended and graduated from the Kellogg High School in 1964. She furthered her education at the North Idaho College.

Mary was united in marriage to Mike Decker on November 2, 1991 in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho.

Mary was a homemaker and kept a beautiful home. She also co-owned and operated, along with her husband Mike, the North Fork Café of Prichard. Mary had also served as a bookkeeper for the Mike Decker Trucking Company.

Mary was very involved with the Prichard Murray Volunteer Fire Department, she had served as chairman of the board and helped with many fund raisers for the Fire Department.

Mary so loved her family, was a gracious host, enjoyed cooking and was exceptional at it- she had enjoyed taking Mexican cooking classes in Moses Lake. Mary also enjoyed playing darts, painting, gardening on the deck, reading and watching the humming birds, deer and elk. She was known for her dry sense of humor; she was loved and will be missed by her family and friends.

Mary is survived by her beloved husband Mike Decker of the family home of Prichard; four children David Quimby (Bernie) of Rathdrum, Idaho, Ryan Quimby (Valerie) of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, Dawn Thompson (Dan) of Panama City, Florida and Marlena Decker of Seattle, Washington; ten grandchildren Phoenix, Jocelyn, Taylor, Ryan, Kate, Kelsey, Sydney, Nathan, Katrina and Imani; one sister Toni Hill (Spike) of Page, Idaho; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, one brother Paul and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial Services will be held and announced sometime in September.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Prichard Murray Volunteer Fire Department, 21109 Coeur d’ Alene River Road, Wallace, Idaho 83873.

You may share your special memories of Mary with her family at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

