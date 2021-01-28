Mary Alice Borleis (78) resident of St. Maries, ID passed away at the Schneidmiller Hospice House on January 22, 2021. She was born on February 13, 1942 to Howard and Marie (White) Woolery in Baltimore, MD.

She grew up and went to school in Baltimore, MD where she accepted Christ when she was 8 years old. On July 1, 1968, Mary married Carl W. Borleis Sr. in Baltimore. They moved to St. Maries, ID in November of 1973. She attended Omega Gospel Hall. Mary worked at the Handi Corner in 2000.

For most of her life she was a homemaker. Her husband died in 2009 at the age of 100. Mary enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and collecting knick-knacks. She currently attended the 1st Baptist Church in St. Maries and was a member of the Senior Meal Site.

Mary is survived by her son and daughter in-law Carl W. and Katie Borleis Jr. of Breezy Pt., MN. She is also survived by sister Marian Ralborg of Baltimore and sister in-law Charlene Woolery of Baltimore, and 2 grandchildren CJ and Noah Borleis. She was preceded in death by her husband Carl Borleis, brother Richard Woolery, sister in-law Jeanne Borleis and infant brother George Howard Woolery.

In leu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the charity of donor’s choice or the St. Maries Senior Meal Site, 711 Jefferson, St. Maries, ID 83861. A graveside service will be Thursday, January 28, 2020 2:00 pm at Woodlawn Cemetery in St. Maries. A memorial service will follow at 4:30 pm at the 1st Baptist Church in St. Maries with a meal following services at the church.