Marvin E. Sonder

Obituary of Marvin E. Sonder

Marvin “Rainwater” Sonder (70) resident of Worley, ID passed away on June 13, 2020 in Coeur d’ Alene, ID. He was born in St. Ignatius, MT on June 28, 1949 to Victor Pierre and Ernestine Matt Pierre. Marvin grew up in Jocko Valley with his siblings living with his great grandmother Isabell Plant.

When Marvin was 9 years old, he was stricken with pneumonia. His grandparents traveled to Montana and moved Marvin and his siblings to Idaho. Marvin attended Slick Poo Boarding School in Lapwai until he was 14 years old. He convinced his grandparents he did not want to go back to boarding school, so he started attending the Worley school. The family relocated to Hot Springs, MT when Marvin was a Junior in high school. This was where he met Susie who became the love of his life. Marvin and Susie moved to Worley, ID and started their family. Marvin graduated from Worley High School in 1969.

Marvin worked many jobs to provide for his family, while Susie stayed home to care for the children. There were times of struggle paying bills and putting food on the table, but Marvin always made sure his family had everything they needed. Marvin decided to further his education at EWU for a bit and then went on to Haskell, KS. He was homesick for his family, so he came back home and went to work for the tribe doing weatherization. He and several youngsters worked with him replacing windows, doors, and roofs.

In the 1970’s Marvin started working for the tribe in land management. He loved his job and the people he worked with. He coached his children and all the other children in the community. He taught his children and the younger generation of his family how to hunt, fish, root dig, pick berries, and dry meat. He also showed them how to use the sweat lodge, pray, songs, and native traditions. He was a spiritual leader who practiced traditional ways with his family and friends and was very admired by many people.

Marvin had a fabulous life. He leaves behind 4 sisters – Elaine, Mary, Wanda, and Francine; 2 brothers – Gordon and Bob; 3 children – Stacey (JoAnn Brown) Sonder, Luke, and Shelli (Bob) Curley; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. His final resting place is St. Michaels’ Cemetery in Worley, ID.

Visitation

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Rose Creek Longhouse

1st Street

Worley, Idaho, United States

Rosary

Interment

11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

St. Michael’s Cemetery

Cave Lake Road

Worley, Idaho, United States

Graveside