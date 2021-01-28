Born November 25, 1942 in Spokane, Washington to Kenneth and Frances Howser, Martin W. Howser passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday January 30 at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes, 1115 West Riverside Avenue, Spokane, WA, followed by the Committal Service at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery, 7200 North Wall Street.

To leave condolences for the family, visit Martin’s Tribute Wall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a Memorial gift be provided to the Chesterton Academy of Notre Dame in Spokane, WA.