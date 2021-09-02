Martin “Marty” Lopez

by Obituaries

Martin “Marty” Lopez, 78, of Kellogg, ID, passed away on August 29, 2021 at his home in Kellogg. Marty was born on August 20, 1943 in Azusa, CA, son of the late Ignacio and Esther Lopez.

After graduating high school, Marty served in the US Army where he was stationed in Texas and South Korea. He then attended a school of cosmetology and became owner and operator in shops in the San Francisco Bay area. He was also a printing press operator for several years.

On December 26, 1986, Marty married Margaret McLees in Tracy, CA. They resided in Central California for several years and moved to Kellogg, ID in 1991.

Marty was known as a “jack of all trades”. He had multiple hobbies expressing his many creative abilities including woodworking, painting, and carving, which he shared with his family and friends. His talents also included gardening and landscaping and he also had a love for hunting and fishing.

He will be lovingly remembered for his great sense of humor, quick wit, and for sharing his love of Jesus.

In addition to his parents, Marty is preceded in death by his first wife, Alma.

Survivors include his loving wife, Margaret Lopez of Kellogg, ID, and one sister Diane Harvey of North Hills, CA. Marty and Margaret had seven children between them and were blessed with 25+ grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In keeping with Marty’s wishes, cremation will take place and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memories of Martin and messages of condolence to his family may be expressed online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.