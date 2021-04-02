Martin Louis Glabb

Site staff by Site staff

Martin Louis Glabb was born March 13th 1967 and passed away after a long illness on March 24th, 2021 at the age of 54. Marty grew up on the Glabb Family ranch in Edgemere. He enjoyed dirt bikes and later, riding his quad. His beloved dog would go fishing with him and his grandchildren. Marty had a great sense of humor and loved to prank people. You knew he was up to something if he flashed his mischievous grin. Marty was proceeded in death by his father Harold Glabb, mother Virginia Glabb, and sister Kathy Moore.

He leaves behind daughters Sarah Glabb (Sterling Aldrich), Marti Lynne Glabb and grandchildren Delilah and Graham. Step-son Jonathan Phillips (Annalee) and their six children. Siblings Susan Bauer, Marjorie Shoptaw (Dave), Jimmy Peterson (Carlene), and Monte Glabb (Holly). Marty also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends. Services will be held at Seneacquoteen Cemetery on Friday April 2nd at 11:00am.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Priest River is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.