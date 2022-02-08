Martin Jackson Modrell

Martin Jackson “Jack” Modrell Sr. (90) longtime resident of Calder, ID passed away at home peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was born to Monroe and Matilda (Butts) Modrell on February 2, 1931, in Caldwell, ID. Jack grew up around Payette and Fruitland, ID. At the age of 15, he fibbed about his age to enlist into the U.S. Army. He spent 2 1/2 years in the Army and was honorably discharged shortly after they found out he was not old enough to serve. When he became of age a week later, he re-enlisted into the U.S. Air Force. Jack was proud of his service and was honored to work and drive for General MacArthur. He was General MacArthur’s youngest honor guard member from December 1948 – October 1949. He was #1188 in the honor guard. On May 29, 1954, Jack married Zelda Cartwright in Tucumcari, NM. The family was stationed all of the U.S. and spent time in Guam, England, and Japan. He was a talented baseball player and played for the Air Force. Jack also coached the Little League team to the World Series while stationed in England. While on leave, he was injured in a logging accident; therefore, he retired from the Air Force in 1972. The Modrell family retired to Calder, ID where Jack went to work for Henry Sindt and Gordon Hall. He later owned and operated his own logging truck and ran it for many years. Jack spent time in Sandy, OR commercial fishing in the summer and he took on a maintenance position at the local high school. During the 1980’s he spent quite a few years working up on the Alaska Slopes. He then returned to Calder and continued operating his logging truck. On September 6, 2005, he lost his wife Zelda, but found love again when he married Diana Burnell on April 10, 2013, at the Hitching Post in Coeur d’ Alene. Jack was an avid camper, and he looked forward to his annual trips to Dent to go fishing; he also enjoyed fishing for Halibut in Alaska. Jack loved the outdoors spending time in the woods on his 4-wheeler or side by side. He would ride around and visit with his neighbors, or the campers close by. His love of hunting led him to be an outfitter and guide in the early 1970’s. He loved spending every hunting season at “spike camp” with family and friends as they sat around one of his campfires. In his earlier years he broke horses and rode in rodeos on the bulls and broncos. Once called the “Mayor of Herrick”, his volunteer efforts were admirable. He was a member of St. Joe Valley Search and Rescue, Calder Fire Department, VFW, St. Maries Masonic Lodge #63 AF & AM, American Legion Post #25, and a life member of the NRA. Jack is survived by his wife Diana at their home in Calder; children Betty Nemeth and Mary (Charlie) Harpole of Calder; stepchildren Derek Canada of Florida, Dawn Benson of Washington, Scott Canada and Tom Canada both of Oregon; 30 grandchildren; 68 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren with one on the way; and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Zelda Modrell, children James Modrell, Sandra Moore, and Jack Modrell Jr., siblings Wilma Starling and Tina Jacks, and great grandchildren Michael and Christina Spear. A celebration of Jack’s life will be on May 29, 2022, at 1:00 pm at CC Campground up Big Creek with military honors presented.

