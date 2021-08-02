Martha Joanne Hules, loving wife, mother, stepmother and grandmother, died July 23, 2021 unexpectedly after a health complication. Born August 7, 1949 to Martin & Johanna LaMaire, in Oak Park IL, sibling Paul followed 3 years later. Martha grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and was active in theater and the high school band.

After high school she attended Calvin College, where she met John vanLonkuyzen. They married and welcomed daughters Carrie, Kristen, and son John. The two later divorced.

As a single mother, Martha returned to college and finished her accounting degree from Hope College in 1983. The family then moved to the Los Angeles area where she raised her children.

She married the love of her life, Frank Hules in 2004. The combined families resulted in 7 children and 11 grandchildren. She was selfless with her time, and nothing filled her with more joy than having a full house.

Martha was always active in her communities, volunteering at elementary schools, hospitals, food banks, and local theater.

After being diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer in 2014, she continued to live life to the fullest. She was determined to live on her own terms, traveled frequently, and even zip-lined a week before her passing.

She and Frank retired to Spokane WA in 2016. She was blessed with the gift of gab, spending her Saturdays on the phone catching up with friends & family. No matter where her home was, it was always a revolving door of grandchildren, friends and extended family.

Martha had an enormous heart, which was at the very core of who she was. She loved fearlessly and intensely, was generous, giving, and had a fierce passion for family. She was quirky and eccentric, and if you knew her, you knew there was no else like her.

She is survived by husband Frank, children Carrie, Kristen, and John, stepchildren Frank, Gina, Michael, Christopher, brother Paul and numerous grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Service will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Spokane WA on August 9 at 11:00 am. Donations can be made to the church in her memory.

To share memories of Martha, visit her Tribute Wall.