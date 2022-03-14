Marqueta (Scholl) Martinez

by Obituaries

Marqueta (Scholl) Martinez, 72, of Osburn passed away on March 10, 2022, in Spokane.

Marqueta was born in Deadwood, South Dakota, on November 25, 1949, to Fred and Louise Scholl.

The Scholl family moved to the Silver Valley when Marqueta was just three years-old, briefly stopping in Mullan before continuing west and settling in Osburn. Marqueta attended the Wallace School District and was a member of the Wallace High School Class of 1968.

Following high school, Marqueta was a bit of a rolling stone, moving around constantly and really taking in as much of the world as she possibly could.

In 1979, while living in New Mexico, Marqueta met the love of her life, Prospero Martinez (Pete). The two were wed on February 20, 1980, in Milan, New Mexico. They returned to North Idaho for a bit, living in Coeur d’Alene before returning to the South West, where Pete’s children lived.

In 1984, they adopted their daughter AriAna.

Following Pete’s sudden passing in a car accident, Marqueta and AriAna moved back to North Idaho to be closer to her family.

Marqueta worked for mining companies Atlas Mining and Fausett International, beginning as a bookkeeper and then rising all the way to the position of administrative assistant.

Always one with a quick wit and a wicked sense of humor, one of her favorite jokes was to tell people that despite her name she wasn’t hispanic, although she did have a little Mexican in her from time to time.

Whether it was family or friends, Marqueta was incredibly social – and she loved chatting with just about anyone concerning just about anything. She was an avid reader and thoroughly enjoyed challenging herself with new hobbies like pottery, painting, gardening, macrame, or refinishing furniture. Music was wildly important to Marqueta, and although she wasn’t musically inclined herself – she never missed an opportunity to go to a concert or listen to her favorite songs at home as loudly as possible.

Marqueta loved her grandchildren very much and always had an eye for anything she thought that they may like.

Marqueta is preceded in death by her father (Fred, 1990) and mother (Louise, 2008), as well as her brothers (David, 1978; Larry, 2007), and granddaughter (Mallyn, 2013). She is survived by her daughter AriAna (sp. Josh) McDonald, grandchildren Hayden, Radley, and Kloe, as well as numerous cousins and family members.

A celebration of Marqueta’s life will be held this Friday, March 18, at 11 a.m. at the Kellogg Funeral Chapel with Rev. Art Fleming officiating.

You may share your special memories of Marqueta with her family at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

SHOSHONE FUNERAL SERVICES & CREMATORY KELLOGG, IDAHO is entrusted with services.

