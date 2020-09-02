Marlene Rosa Dale

Marlene Rosa Dale, 78

Priest River

Marlene Rosa Dale, 78, of Priest River, spread her wings on Aug. 26, 2020. She was born on Sept. 23, 1941 in Heidelberg, Germany to Karl and Rosa Konrad. She had three sisters and three brothers in the family and lost her father in the war when she was a toddler. She attended school there and worked in a restaurant in Switzerland for a while and then book binding in Heidelberg when she met her future husband, Terry Dale.

He was serving in a MASH unit for the Army for five years. The couple met in 1963 and Terry remembers thinking “My Lord” when he first laid eyes on Marlene. He was accepted into her family and the gifts of ice cream helped a lot to that end! They married there on May 8, 1964. Mike was born on Nov. 2, 1964 followed by Doris on Oct. 19, 1967, but the Dale’s had made it back to Idaho then.

Terry started working for the forest service while Marlene found their new home on Highway 2 where they have always lived. Doris remembers her mom telling her she learned English by watching Lucille Ball on TV while she was ironing. The Dale’s loved playing pinochle with other young parents they knew and Marlene was especially fond of her feathered friends, reading and gardening.

She was most proud of her citizenship in the United States which she received on March 18, 1974 with a framed plaque, an Idaho and American flag and a flag pin to wear that she cherished.

She was an excellent cook and took pride in her home and family and the Dale’s always decorated extensively for the holidays. She always called this area the most beautiful place to live. Marlene was able to travel back to Germany about five times over her life. Terry even stated up until last week she loved working with the firewood and was always a helping hand to him in the woods or at home.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, and four siblings. She is survived by two sisters, Hannelore from Germany and Amelia from Italy; husband, Terry Dale; son Mike (Lori) Dale and daughter Doris (Gerald) Milliron; grandchildren Bryce (Stephanie) Dale, and Brittany (Cody) Kennedy, and four great grandchildren, Kanyon, Aspen, Ciena and Colton, as well as many other relatives and friends.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. at Sherman-Campbell Funeral Home in Priest River. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Marlene’s name to Priest River Animal Rescue.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.