Marleecia Marie Comstock (54) former resident of St. Maries, ID passed away on November 13, 2021, in San Diego, CA. She grew up in Monrovia, CA and graduated from high school with the class of 1984. Following high school, Marlee held different jobs to support herself including grooming horsesand working at a stable. She married James Comstock in 2007 and they made their home in SanDiego. Marlee attended nursing school and obtained her CNA Certification. She worked for various nursing homes, and in-home nursing for elderly people. She had a heart of gold and her clients just loved her. When Jim retired, they moved out to property they purchased in the Benewah Valley. Marlee was a gourmet cook and was famous for her cherry pies she made from scratch and raised a huge garden growing enough food to feed the whole family all year round. She was a talented seamstress making many clothes and blankets over the years. Marlee was an animal lover and enjoyed watching the wildlife on her property; she also loved her dog Barnee. Barnee would look forward to going on a mile walk with Marlee every day. Also, Marlee enjoyed helping people and would give the shirt off her back to total strangers if it would help them out. Marlee is survived by her husband Jim at their home near St. Maries; parents Bruce and Victoria Pfeiffer; sister Kim Carels; and brothers Ted Goodman, Scott Goodman, and Edwin Kidd; numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Marlee’s life will be held at a later date this spring with weather permitting, at her farm in the Benewah Valley.

