Mark Stephan Turkington (66) of Fernwood, ID passed away at his home July 3, 2020. He was born to Velma Booth and David Turkington on October 25,1953 in Covina, CA.

Mark grew up in El Monte, CA and as a child music became his passion, a passion that turned into a lifelong love for sharing music and building stereos from odd parts. As a teenager he loved to ride his bike with a stereo he crafted and attached to the back of it. Anyone who spent time with him could testify to his ability to make beautiful sounds from the simplest equipment.

In 1976 Mark enlisted in the Army where he served in Germany as a dental hygienist. While in the Army he met two of his life-long closest friends Don Randall and Colleen Swanson In 1992 after a visit to the northwest he decided to make his home in Fernwood. Mark touched many lives with his acts of kindness and selflessness. He deeply loved his community and enjoyed daily visits to the Fernwood Merc and library to visit everyone. He was a wonderful father, grandfather and friend he will be missed by many. Fly high Deacon Blue the veteran cosmic rocker.

He leaves behind his faithful and loving dog Bart. Mark is survived by his daughters Shantel Allman of St. Maries, ID, Janel Turkington of Spokane WA, Deborah Turkington of Oregon, and his son Doug Thompson Turkington (Serena) of Kimberly, WI. Also surviving are his grandchildren Jake (Brandi) Boyd of Mississippi, Preston Boyd of St. Maries, ID Ashlynn Boyd of Upland, CA, Zachary Dupree of St. Maries ID, Aubrey, Gwendolyn and Willow Dowdle of Oregon, Marley Turkington of Oregon, Chara and Eoin Turkington of Kimberly WI, numerous sisters and 1 brother.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson Daniel Allman. A graveside memorial service will be August 5, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery in Santa, ID.