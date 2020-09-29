Mark Few raising money for Gonzaga Athletics by making personalized videos on Cameo

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Gonzaga coach Mark Few watches his team take on Denver.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga head basketball coach Mark Few will make you a personalized birthday video, but it will cost you $200.

Few recently joined Cameo, an app that allows celebrities and well-known figures to send personalized video messages to fans.

Few is just one of many college coaches on the app; Kansas’ Bill Self, Syracuse Head Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim and even football coaching great Les Miles can be found on the app. Other celebrities, like Snoop Dogg, Smokey Robinson and Mandy Moore are also Cameo contributors.

Here’s how it works: You submit a request, tell them what to say, pay and they record a video for you.

The money raised from Few’s videos will go directly back to Gonzaga Athletics, which has faced some setbacks during the pandemic.

To learn more or to request a video, click here.