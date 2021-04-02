Mark Few named Naismith Coach of the Year

AP Photo/Darron Cummings Gonzaga head coach Mark Few celebrates after an Elite 8 game against Southern California in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. Gonzaga won 85-66.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga men’s basketball coach Mark Few has been named Naismith Coach of the Year.

Naismith finalists included Baylor head coach Scott Drew, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, Alabama head coach Nate Oats, and Few.

Few previously won the award in 2017, the same year Gonzaga made it all the way to the NCAA Championship game. This year, he was also been named Coach of the Year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). However, Few came in second behind Michigan’s Juwan Howard for AP Coach of the Year.

Gonzaga enters the final weekend of the college basketball season on the cusp of history. The Bulldogs are two wins from becoming Division I’s first undefeated team since the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers.

