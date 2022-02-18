Mark Few named Men’s College Coach of the Year candidate

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga men’s basketball head coach Mark Few is in the running to win the 2022 Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year.

Few and 14 other coaches were selected as late-season candidates to win the award. The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the list on Friday.

Few is the only coach from the West Coast Conference who made the cut. He was previously named Coach of the Year in 2021 and 2017.

Few has led the Zags to a 22-2 record thus far, marking Gonzaga’s 25th straight season with 20 or more wins. Gonzaga is currently No. 1 in both the Associated Press and Coaches’ polls.

The list will be narrowed down to four finalists in March. The award winner will be announced in April.

