Mark Anthony Jones

Mark Anthony Jones, 61

Beloved husband, father, grandfather and son, Mark Anthony Jones, 61, of Smelterville, Idaho, passed away May 24, 2021 at the Shoshone Medical Center of Kellogg. He was born November 28, 1959 in Long Beach, California; Mark was the son of Gordon and Evelyn (McBride) Jones.

Mark attended schools in California. He was united in marriage to Tammy Reynolds on February 20, 1993 in Hawaiian Gardens, California.

Mark and Tammy moved to the Silver Valley in 2003 from La Mirada, California.

Mark served in construction as a concrete finisher; he had worked for Alpine Constructors of Pinehurst for twenty years.

Mark enjoyed drinking beer, he loved fishing and the outdoors, he also loved cooking and barbequing for the family- which they all so enjoyed.

Mark is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years Tammy Jones of the family home of Smelterville; two children Jennifer Jones of Lewiston, Idaho and Anthony (Shealia) Jones of Smelterville; one granddaughter Severi Jones of Smelterville; his mother Evelyn McBride of Kellogg; his father Gordon Jones of Gainesville, Florida.

Cremation will take place and Private Family Services will be held.

Mark was a wonderful husband, father and Grandpa; he was so very loved and will be greatly missed. You may share your memories of Mark and sign his guestbook at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

